DENVER (CBS4) – A major closure starts this weekend along Interstate 70 as part of the Central 70 Project. The “Mile High Shift” will close both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between Washington Street and I-270. That closure will be Friday, May 21st at 10 p.m. through Monday, May 24th at 5 a.m.
This closure allows crews to begin work on the Mile High Shift. This will move all six lanes of I-70 traffic between Brighton Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard from the existing viaduct to the future westbound lanes of I-70 in the new lowered section of the interstate.
In addition, crews will then safely demolish the 57-year-old viaduct to build the future eastbound lanes of I-70.
There will be signs in place to help drivers navigate the full weekend closure. Detours are as advised:
• Westbound I-70 traffic: Head west on I-270, to westbound I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70.
• Eastbound I-70 traffic: Head north on I-25, take eastbound I-76, continue east on I-270 and exit onto eastbound I-70.
Know Before You Go! I-70 will close between Washington Street and I-270 from 10 p.m., Friday, May 21 to 5 a.m., Monday, May 24 to shift I-70 traffic into the new lowered section. See the detour map below and drive safely! #central70project pic.twitter.com/LVXHc3cG5Z
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 21, 2021