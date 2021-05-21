DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department released new information on Friday about a deadly police shooting near South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue. Officers responded to the area around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on a call of a man with a knife.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect had cut his own throat with a knife before approaching officers. Officers say the suspect ignored commands to drop the utility knife.

An officer fired ten pepper balls at the suspect, which did not stop the man. Another officer then deployed a taser, but investigators say it misfired.

“Preliminarily, it appears that only one of the two taser probes made contact with the subject, and as a result, was not effective in stopping him,” said Commander Matt Clark with DPD’s Major Crimes Division.

DPD says the suspect continued to walk toward officers, which is when an officer fired her gun five times, striking the man.

Investigators say the suspect traveled more than 100 feet toward the officers. The entire encounter, from the arrival of officers to when shots were fired, was 33 seconds, according to police.

“In that 33 seconds officers issued clear and direct commands, they backed away from the suspect to create additional distance. They utilized both a less-lethal pepper ball system and a taser before discharging a handgun,” said Commander Clark.

The suspect later died at the hospital. He was identified by police a 52-year-old Raul Rosas-Zarsosa.

The patrol officer who shot the suspect has been with DPD for two years with prior law enforcement experience. Her name has not been released.

Both officers responded to the scene in uniform with marked vehicles and body cameras on. The Denver Police Department has not released the body camera video from the shooting.

The Office of the Independent Monitor will oversee the investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).