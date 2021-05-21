DENVER (CBS4)– In Colorado the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is dropping, but health officials are pointing to a concerning trend among younger people. The number of hospital patients 18 and younger peaked in December 2020 at 122. That number kept falling through February, but it’s on the rise again. There were 72 younger patients in March, and 95 were hospitalized in April.

Gov. Jared Polis addressed the trend at a news conference Thursday.

“We have seen too many hospitalizations, and tragically, we’ve seen deaths reported in Colorado among the youngest Coloradans, including some in the age group that are fully preventable with the vaccine,” Polis said.

Vaccinations for kids 12 and up are still new, but the push to get them signed up continues.

“The great majority of kids between 12 and 18 have yet to be vaccinated, and I think that’s playing a role,” said Dr. Reginald Washington, Chief Medical Officer at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. “About a third of eligible children are not going to be vaccinated to date because the parents do not want them vaccinated, and another third are on the fence, so at least two-thirds of eligible kids who may not receive the vaccine.”

Vaccination for anyone under 18 requires parental permission. Dr. Washington says it’s time for parents to get the facts.

“The vaccine is not only very effective in that age group, but it appears to be safe in that age group, so there’s really no scientific or medical reason not to receive the vaccine,” said Dr. Washington.

With higher numbers of vaccinated adults, the virus is affecting vulnerable and unvaccinated kids and teens.

“We’ve always seen some kids with COVID since the pandemic began, and we’ve even had patients as young as newborns and one premature baby with COVID, so that’s not new,” Dr. Washington said. “What’s changed is the proportion of younger folks with COVID as compared to older individuals as the pandemic gets more mature.”

Dr. Washington says kids 12 and under will be especially susceptible to catching COVID until a vaccine is available.

“They certainly should wear a mask and continue to be socially distancing,” Dr. Washington said.