(CBS4) – Sometimes you just want to get away from it all, and a small town provides the perfect opportunity to do just that. Three Colorado mountain towns are the U.S. News & World Report’s new list of “Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA.”

The magazine looked at communities with a population of less than 50,000 that still offer plenty of restaurants and attractions while having a character all their own.

Telluride is No. 2 on the list for both its skiing offerings and its year-round scenery and festivals. Telluride’s jewel is Mountain Village. The town hosts festivals and events all year like the Telluride Jazz Festival. You can head out on dozens of hiking trails, including one to an abandoned mining town. If you prefer to drive, don’t miss the scenic San Juan Skyway.

At No. 8 you’ll find Steamboat Springs, a place to ski and then soak away your muscle aches in the geothermal hot springs. You’ll find the perfect place to check out fall foliage in the surounding Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. The whole family can also enjoy tubing on the Yampa River which flows through town.

The Victorian charm of Breckenridge helped earn it the 12th spot on the list. Main Street is packed with restaurants, bars and shopping that appeals to people of all budgets. Like any good small Colorado town, Breck has a great sledding hill — you’ll find it in Carter Park. Of course, there’s world-class skiing and all the other outdoor activity. Plus check out Boreas Pass Road for some spectacular views.

You can find the complete list of small towns here, and you can even vote for the ones you like the best.

Bar Harbor, Maine, was the No. 1 ranked town on U.S. News & World Report’s list.

RELATED: 4 Colorado Towns Make U.S. News & World Report’s List Of USA’s Best Mountain Towns To Visit