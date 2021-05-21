ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one person is in custody following a hit and run and pursuit on Friday night. Investigators say a woman was hit by a driver who left the scene in the 6000 block of Federal Boulevard in Denver.
The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not released her condition.
Soon after the crash, Westminster police spotted what appeared to be the suspect vehicle and initiated a pursuit. The suspect vehicle drove off 70th Avenue near Interstate 25. Police chased after the suspect, who was taken into custody.
Investigators were seen searching the area for possible additional suspects. Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).