SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – You could say their future is as bright as a welder’s flame. In a unique signing ceremony on Thursday, four students from the Sheridan Trades Pathway program declared their chosen trade and career choice.
"We celebrate our graduates heading off to higher education college and we make a big deal out of athletes declaring their commitment to play sports at various colleges around the country," said Sheridan Public Schools Superintendent Pat Sandos. "Students who have chosen a trade deserve the same level of recognition for their hard work and dedication."
This is the first year for the program, which is available to students at Sheridan High School.
“We want to make sure we’re an institution that has something for everyone and something they can take with them and hit the ground running in order to make something of themselves and make something for others,” said Principal German Echevarria.
Students in the program get hands-on training Monday through Thursday. They learn safety protocols and explore trades on a rotating basis. On Fridays, students spend time in the field observing or working on projects related to each trade. These trades include electrical, sheet metal and carpentry.
Daniel Bryson chose an electrical career.
“I like hands-on work,” Bryson said. “My dad is a carpenter and he got me into it. It means for my future that I’m going to be successful. I’m going to set up for life. I’m going to have money. I’m going to have a good career. I going to have a house. I’m going to be set. I’m going to have a future.”
Already 35 students have expressed interest in signing up for next year's program.
The Sheridan Trades Pathway program is offered in collaboration with the Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council and Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters. All the trades are taught by construction and trades veterans who are also certified teachers.