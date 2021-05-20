(CBS4) – Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park are looking for feedback on how to handle crowds. The park has experienced a 44% increase in visitors since 2012, and some people say they no longer visit the park because of the crowding and congestion.
The park will host two virtual meetings, one on May 20 and the other on May 25. To participate, you can register at one of the following links. (RMNP wrote in a news release: “After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. It is recommended to join the webinar via computer to have full use of the webinar tools that GoToWebinar provides.”)
Public Webinar #1, Thursday, May 20, 2021 6:00 PM
Registration URL https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3810578962321936142
Public Webinar #2, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2:00 PM
Registration URL https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2324908955266371342
LINK: www.nps.gov/romo