By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– A warning for those who plan to be outside in Colorado this weekend: watch out for rattlesnakes! Snakes are becoming more active as they emerge from their dens.

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia talked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife about snakes.

“Wear some sturdy hiking boots. Don’t ever go in open-toed shoes or anything like that. Keep your earbuds out so you can hear a rattlesnake, not always but most of the time you can hear that distinctive rattle,” said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CPW also said to keep your dog on a leash so they don’t wander and encounter a snake.

