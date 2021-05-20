LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who police believe shot a deputy several times in Lincoln County has been located. Authorities say there is no longer a threat to the public following a manhunt which lasted for several hours on Thursday morning following the shooting.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times in the early morning hours and it’s unclear what that officer’s condition is.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy responded to a report of a theft shortly after 3 a.m. It happened at Highway 40, which is also U.S. Highway 287 on that stretch of roadway on Colorado’s Eastern Plains.
The deputy was ambushed by the suspect and so far it’s not clear if the deputy returned fire when he was being shot at, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 their dispatch center received a “shots fired, officer down” call at 3:51 a.m. Highway 40/US287 was closed at daybreak between Limon and Kit Carson due to the police activity, according to CDOT.