FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins are searching for two assault suspects. They are wanted in an assault that left a woman injured earlier this month.
Police say the assault happened about 1:30 a.m. on May 2. Officers arrived and learned that an argument between two groups had turned physical and that’s when the woman was hurt.
She was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.
Investigators ask that anyone who recognizes the men in the photos to call Fort Collins Police Services at (970) 221-6540.