CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins are searching for two assault suspects. They are wanted in an assault that left a woman injured earlier this month.

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

Police say the assault happened about 1:30 a.m. on May 2. Officers arrived and learned that an argument between two groups had turned physical and that’s when the woman was hurt.

She was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

(credit: Fort Collins Police)

Investigators ask that anyone who recognizes the men in the photos to call Fort Collins Police Services at (970) 221-6540.

Jennifer McRae