DENVER (CBS4)– For the second straight week, Colorado health experts are seeing a drop in new case numbers among all age groups. They credit that to more people getting vaccinated.
The age group with the highest increase in cases remains children in middle and high school. The younger populations are still above that 5% testing positivity rate.
“So to me this means that we are really seeing cases go undetected in our pediatric population, meaning we arent detecting those cases and aren’t intervening and disrupting the transmission of those cases,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Overall, Colorado’s 7-day testing positivity rate is below 4%. Colorado reported another 952 cases on Thursday with 516 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That’s the lowest number in a month.