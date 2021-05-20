DENVER(CBS4)- After a morning filled with sunshine across the state convective clouds are building up and will develop into thunderstorms with the heat of the day on Thursday. There is not a ton of moisture available but, just enough in the west-southwesterly flow to get a few isolated thunderstorms going in the mountains and eastern plains as the day goes on.
Although, there wont be many storms spreading across the region the ones that dew points are high enough that a few may become severe. The updated Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday afternoon has a marginal risk for 1 inch diameter hail and wind gusts over 58 mph for the Denver metro area, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley out over the northeastern plains.READ MORE: Drought Improves Even More For Most Of Colorado, Grim Situation On The Western Slope
There is also, a small chance in the yellow shaded area of the map above for small, isolated tornadoes late in the afternoon on into the evening over northeastern areas of the state.READ MORE: University Of Colorado Professors Call For Indoor Air Quality Standards To Prevent Future Pandemics
Friday will be less active but, there is still a small shot the parts of the eastern plains may have a few hailstorms and damaging wind gusts.MORE NEWS: Karen Garner Arrest: 2 Former Loveland Police Officers, Austin Hopp & Daria Jalali, Turn Themselves In