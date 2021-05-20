Nathan MacKinnon Scores Hat Trick, Avalanche Win Game 2 vs. BluesNathan MacKinnon capped his first career playoff hat trick with an empty-net goal to help the Colorado Avalanche pull away late for a 6-3 win over St. Louis in Game 2.

Greg Anthony Skeptical Of Denver Nuggets Chances To Make Conference Final, Says He 'Doesn't See A Scenario'The Nuggets earned the third seed in the West. But, after the injury to Jamal Murray and with a tough matchup looming, the Turner Sports analyst says it's hard to see the team making the conference finals.

Adam Foote: 'It Would Be Robbery' If Jared Bednar Isn't Chosen As Coach Of The YearAdam Foote has a lot of optimism about the Colorado Avalanche in the postseason, and he's impressed with the way Jared Bednar has coached the team.

Lucas Gilbreath Pitching For His Hometown Team, Living The Dream With The Colorado RockiesLucas Gilbreath grew up 15 miles north of Coors Field and played his high school ball at Legacy High School in Broomfield. Now he's in the big leagues playing for his hometown team.

Gabriel Landeskog Records A 'Gordie Howe Hat Trick' As Colorado Avalanche Win Game 1 vs. BluesGabriel Landeskog recorded a goal, assist and a fighting major as the Avs beat the Blues on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Denver Nuggets Wind Up As No. 3 Seed In The West As Regular Season Comes To A CloseThe Denver Nuggets finally know who they'll be facing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.