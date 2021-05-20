MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– After more than 3 years, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is once again running up Pikes Peak. After a few years on pause to replace the tracks and train cars, the railway is getting ready to reopen.
Tickets are $58 for adults and $48 for children under 12. Crews are installing the new coaches and tracks as part of the $100 million renovation in Manitou Springs to take passengers to the summit of Pikes Peak at 14,115 feet altitude. The first ride of the season was Thursday.
It's a 9-mile trip to the top and a 3-hour round trip.
The railway urges riders to purchase tickets in advance. The new visitors center at the summit of Pikes Peak will open next month.
Buy tickets by visiting cograilway.com.