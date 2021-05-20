BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Boulder are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist. The crash happened on South Boulder Road just after 3 p.m. Thursday.
Officers said that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on South Boulder Road and struck a person on a bicycle that rode directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive. The bicyclist was rushed to Boulder Community Health where they were pronounced deceased.
Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperative.
South Boulder Road remains closed between 55th and Foothills Parkway for the investigation. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.