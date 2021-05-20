BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County Public Health amended and extended its face covering order through June 10. The amended order requires people to wear masks indoors at schools, childcare and congregate care facilities, healthcare settings and on public transportation, including ride shares, regardless of vaccination status.
In addition to the order, businesses may implement policies requiring customers to wear a mask. Health officials recommend people in Boulder County carry a mask when visiting businesses.
“As per CDC’s guidance, if people are fully vaccinated, they may largely resume normal life without masks or social distancing,” said Lexi Nolen Boulder County Public Health acting executive director. “If they are unable to or have not yet received a vaccine, we recommend they continue to practice physical distancing of six feet, handwashing and wearing a mask whenever near members of other households who are not fully vaccinated.”
Masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in the following settings in Boulder County:
- Healthcare (hospitals, urgent care, clinics, non-urgent medical structures, etc.)
- P-12 schools, childcare, indoor camps
- Congregate care facilities
- Public transportation and conveyances
- Masks are required indoors for unvaccinated people in the following settings:
- Jails (vaccinated individuals must provide proof of vaccination to remove mask)
- Departments of Motor Vehicles
To read the full face covering order, click here.