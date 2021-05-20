DENVER (CBS4) – The Biennial of the Americas has launched an art project to help everyone process their feelings about the pandemic. It’s called “Americas COVID-19 Memorial.” Art submissions are open to everyone as a way to reflect on what we’ve all been through and heal the anxiety that it’s created.

“Everyone has been affected by the pandemic and so it’s an opportunity for us to kind of capture the ways that our experience have been most similar, and then also the ways that they’ve been different,” said FloraJane DiRienzo, Deputy Director of the Biennial of the Americas.

As part of the project, the Biennial of the Americas partnered with CherryArts and Art Students League of Denver to bring the project into the classroom. It’s also commissioned 21 artists from 10 different countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, and Denver.

“We just want to be a platform for these promising leaders, and be an opportunity to bring together their unique perspectives, and to create something that has deep impact in relation to what we’ve all been through,” DiRienzo explained.

“Americas COVID-19 Memorial” is accepting submissions through May 31st. The artwork will be compiled into a free virtual exhibition that will be live from June 15, 2021 – July 18, 2021. In that time, visitors can vote for their favorite, which will culminate in $2,000 cash prize. There will be also be other prizes which will be determined by an artists selection committee.

LINK: “Americas COVID-19 Memorial”