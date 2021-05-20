(CBS4) – Former Loveland police officers Daria Jalali and Austin Hopp are being held behind bars at the Larimer County Jail. The two people turned themselves in Thursday after arrest warrants were issued for both.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas broke the news of the arrests. Hopp was arrested at the jail just after 8:30 a.m. Jalali turned herself in and was booked almost an hour later.

They face charges in relation to their arrest of 73-year-old Karen Garner, a woman living with dementia. Garner was forcefully thrown to the ground and arrested by Hopp in June of 2020 after being accused of theft at a Walmart.

After refusing to stop, appearing to be confused, Garner was thrown down by Hopp. As fellow responding officer Daria Jalali arrived on scene, body camera footage showed Hopp allegedly breaking garners arm in an effort to gain compliance.

Garner is heard yelling out in pain as she is done throwing down to the ground again.

Garner was taking to a processing facility at the Loveland Police Department headquarters where she sat in a cell without medical attention for hours. Even after she complained to officers that she was injured, both Hopp and Jalali failed to report it.

Instead, security footage first broadcasted by CBS Denver showed the duo laughing about the incident. Hopp he’s heard telling multiple people that he could hear the moment garners arm was injured. Medical staff would later determine she experienced a broken arm, separated shoulder and sprained wrist.

Though Jalali expressed her concerns with the arrest and video, she allegedly failed to tell superior officers.

Hopp now faces the following charges:

-Class 3 Felony Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury -Class 4 Felony Attempt To Influence And Officer

-Class 2 Misdemeanor Misconduct

Jalali now faces the following charges:

-Class 1 Misdemeanor Failure To Report Use Of Force -Class 1 Misdemeanor Failure To Intervene -Class 2 Misdemeanor Misconduct

In the end the DA, Gordon McLaughlin, decided criminal charges were necessary.

