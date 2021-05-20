AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora SWAT officers are currently trying to draw a suspect out of a home. Officers are at a home on the 1800 block of South Truckee Way.
The man barricaded inside is a domestic violence suspect, according to Aurora Police.
#APDAlert Heavy police presence in the 1800blk of S. Truckee. Officers are trying to make an arrest of an armed DV suspect who is refusing to exit the house. SWAT is on-scene. A shelter in place has been issued for nearby residents. Please avoid the area. Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/PVp86c7Amz
A shelter-in-place order has been sent to the neighborhood, and people are being asked to avoid the area if possible and stay inside.