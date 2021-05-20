CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora SWAT officers are currently trying to draw a suspect out of a home. Officers are at a home on the 1800 block of South Truckee Way.

The man barricaded inside is a domestic violence suspect, according to Aurora Police.

A shelter-in-place order has been sent to the neighborhood, and people are being asked to avoid the area if possible and stay inside.

