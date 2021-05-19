AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora judge sentenced a 17-year-old boy to 48 years in prison for shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in 2019. Prosecutors say Xavion Johnson shot Gayland Allen, Jr. on Dec. 28, 2019.
Allen was meeting with a girl to sell her marijuana. The girl brought three other juveniles with her – one being Johnson.READ MORE: Driver Crashes Stolen Car On I-25, Semi Rolls Over To Avoid Crash, Spills Propane Tanks
The group met inside a vehicle.
Investigators say the other juveniles recalled Johnson being upset because he cousin was shot and killed at the Aurora mall the day before. They say he told them, “I’m going to catch a body tonight, and I don’t care who it is.”
Judge Darren Vahle called the shooting “utterly senseless,” and the sentence was appropriate for pointing a gun to someone’s face and shooting.READ MORE: You Can Drive To The Top Of Pikes Peak Starting June 15, Summit Complex Will Reopen By End Of June
Johnson then told the driver to drive to Lookout Mountain where he dumped Allen’s body over a guardrail. Later that same day, three of the teenagers were arrested for shoplifting in Denver.
Authorities found Allen’s body on Jan. 1, 2020 and later uncovered the suspects’ actions. Soon after, Allen’s family told CBS4 he was a caring man who left an impact on everyone he met.
Two of the teens were sentenced, and a third juvenile will be sentenced in July.MORE NEWS: Escape Attempt Arrest, Gunshots Fired At Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center
Allen’s mother told the judge, “Their choices can never be taken back.”