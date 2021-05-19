LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash on Wednesday night in Lakewood. Police were called to the corner of South Kipling Street and West Exposition Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Kipling when he ran a red light at Exposition and hit the side of another vehicle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a woman driving the vehicle received minor injuries. Two children inside the vehicle were not hurt.
Northbound Kipling Street is expected to be closed until at least 9:30 or 10 p.m.