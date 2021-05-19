(CBS4) — Starting on Thursday, King Soopers and City Market stores will no longer require customers, employees and vendors to wear face masks — if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Kroger announced the new policy on Wednesday.
“Starting May 20, fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates
no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities,” officials stated. Employees in pharmacy and clinic locations will be required to continue wearing a mask, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control for healthcare settings.
Non-vaccinated associates will still be required to wear a mask.
“We request that non-vaccinated customers continue to wear a mask,” officials stated.
Several large retail chains announced this week that they are easing their mask requirements, including Target, Home Depot and CVS. Those three chains issued statements saying face coverings are still encouraged and recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated.