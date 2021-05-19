GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – New video shows moose returning to the Grand Lake area in Grand County. The region was scorched by the East Troublesome Fire last fall, but now that the grass is growing back more animals are returning, and in big numbers.
Some people who have been in the area recently have reported seeing moose in groups — as many as 5 to 15 bunched together.
The East Troublesome Fire was the second largest fire in Colorado’s recorded history. It burned for nearly a week northeast of Kremmling until it grew drastically and dramatically in a four-day run to the east (and through the Grand Lake area) in late October. Warm, dry and windy weather forced the fire to explode by more than 100,000 acres in a single day. After burning 193,812 acres it was fully contained on Nov. 30. Hundreds of homes in Grand County were destroyed.
