By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Golden News, Jail Escape, Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Golden are investigating an attempted escape at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center. Police say a vehicle was seen outside of the facility early Wednesday morning.

A rope was then thrown over the fence and directed inside the facility. An 18-year-old who was housed at the facility ran toward the rope and was apparently tackled and detained by a staff member.

At least one pop sound was heard by staff. It’s still unclear if that sound was a gunshot.

No information has been released so far about people who may have been in the car outside the facility and no arrests have been made.

