DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Attorney General says 40% of Coloradans who are on insulin are now rationing the drug. The price of the life-saving medication has more than doubled in recent years.

“It’s shocking to think that this happening in Colorado in 2021, right now,” says Rep. Dylan Roberts, who passed a bill two years ago that capped the price of insulin for those on the state exchange.

Roberts is now sponsoring a bill that would make Colorado just the second state in the country to cap the price for all diabetics regardless of insurance.

Gail Devore among those who would benefit from the bill. She says her insulin costs $1,400 a month that insurance won’t cover.

If not for a coupon, she says, she couldn’t afford it, “It’s not a guarantee that those coupons are available that going to work. We’re in a dangerous, horrible situation.”

Under Roberts’ latest bill, diabetics would pay no more than $50 for a 30-day supply and, once a year, they could get an emergency one-month supply for $35.

Roberts carries the legislation in memory of his brother who died five years ago from a fall related to a diabetic seizure. He says insulin is like oxygen to many diabetics.

“Insulin really is a lifesaver. It’s also a drug that’s been around for over 100 years and the fact that three companies are only three companies that make it and the price continues to skyrocket is unacceptable,” said Roberts.

Devore says the bill changes more than a price, “It is life-changing.”

The bill is modeled after a law in Minnesota inspired by a 26-year-old who died after rationing his insulin. The pharmaceutical industry is challenging that law in court.