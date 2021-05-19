DENVER (CBS4) — Three officers involved in a deadly shooting in Denver last year will not face criminal charges. Larry Hamm, 47, was killed on Dec. 28, 2020, in the 1000 block of North Monaco Parkway.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann reviewed the case and concluded that the shooting was legally justified and that no criminal charges are warranted against the officers.
“This was an incredibly chaotic incident that spilled into the busy streets of Denver,” McCann stated. “Larry Hamm was a threat to public safety and in this tense and dangerous situation, these officers were justified in using deadly force against him.”
McCann will discuss her conclusions during a community meeting on Wednesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend by clicking here.