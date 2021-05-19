DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City and County employees will begin a phased return to the office starting June 1. The city said the decision was made in part with the decline in COVID-19 cases.
The city also said that while masks and social distancing are no longer required, they will be “strongly encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.”
Denver City and County employees that were able to work from home left the office on March 25 last year.
All mask requirements and social distancing requirements were lifted in Denver and surrounding metro area counties on Sunday.