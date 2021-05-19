DENVER (CBS4) – Some unemployed Coloradans are now eligible for up to $1,600 in incentive pay if they get a full time job. Gov. Jared Polis announced the Colorado Jumpstart Program on Wednesday.
The goal of the program is to support Coloradans as they transition into full time work. Eligible Coloradans must have received at least one week of unemployment benefits between march 28, 2021 and May 16, 2021.
Those applicants also have to verify their identities on ID.me.
Those who return to work in May will receive $1,600. Those who return to the workforce in June will get $1,200. All must maintain full time employment for at least eight weeks to get the deal.
The payments are expected to be released starting in August.