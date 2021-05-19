SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Breckenridge Ski Resort announced it will not be open for Memorial Day weekend. While resort officials hoped to stay open for the holiday weekend, but said Tuesday plans changed, and the resort will close on May 23.
“In spite of all the challenges of operating during a global pandemic, it speaks volumes for this resort and its employees that we were able to open and operate for nearly 200 days of skiing and riding this season,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort.READ MORE: Eagle County Ends All Local COVID-19 Restrictions, Applause Breaks Out At Commissioners Meeting
Buhler cites Mother Nature and lack of snow for the early closure.READ MORE: Old Coors Office Building In Golden Demolished
The resort is inviting Coloradans to help them close out the season on Peak 8.MORE NEWS: District Attorney: Denver Police Officers Justified In Shooting Death Of Larry Hamm
Summer operations at the resort start June 18.