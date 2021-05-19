BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested a man on Tuesday following a crime spree in downtown Boulder. Joshua Michael Menendez, 28, is accused of assaulting a cyclist before throwing a rock at a nearby smoke shop employee.
Police say the two 911 calls came in almost simultaneously. The cyclist was on a bike path near Broadway and Arapahoe when investigators say the suspect kicked the cyclist off the bike and punched him in the head multiple times before running off.
Soon after, dispatchers received a call from Lazy J’s Smoke Shop on Arapahoe Avenue. An employee said the suspect threw a rock at them and damaged their glass door. The damage to the door is estimated at $1,000, according to police.
Officers chased after Menendez and took him into custody. Menendez is charged with two counts of third degree assault along with menacing, criminal mischief and obstructing a peace officer.