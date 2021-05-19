WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) — Two bears who were caught raiding campgrounds and garbage cans last year will be back in the wild soon. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared pictures of the bears that are currently at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore.
The bears had to be taught to fear humans — and not consider them as a source of food.
Also they have had to learn to eat what they scavenge or kill. The bears are omnivores and have had a variety of choices in rehab, including deer.
Officials said the bears will be released at Rocky Mountain National Park.
