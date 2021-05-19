BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Barr Lake State Park is adding paddleboards to its family paddling program. The state park is also adding a virtual reality experience with its app.
The app gives users a 360-degree look and includes points of interest to learn about Barr Lake’s history. App users can adjust the size of the 3-D model according to where it is displayed.
To download the app, search Xplore Barr Lake in the app store for Apple and Android devices.
For the paddleboards, Colorado Parks and Wildlife thanks “Friends of Barr Lake” which is a support group that supports the park through grants.