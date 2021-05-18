DENVER (CBS4) — Did you know that a rhino can play a keyboard? Bandhu, the greater one-horned rhino at the Denver Zoo can — and the zoo shared video of the maestro giving an improv performance to celebrate his 12th birthday on Tuesday.
“Happy Birthday, Bandhu! Our resident male greater one-horned rhino turns 12 today!” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.
“Bandhu wanted to treat you all to a special song he wrote all by himself,” officials wrote. “Using his prehensile lip to compose a tune is just one of the many ways we can use enrichment to mentally and physically stimulate the birthday boy.”
You can see Bandhu in Toyota Elephant Passage on your next visit to Denver Zoo.