LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police identified the cyclist who died after being hit by a driver on Alameda Avenue Sunday morning. They say 46-year-old Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis of Lakewood was traveling in the bike lane when Ryan Montoya, 29, drifted into her lane and hit her near Indiana Street.
Erffmeyer Inglis was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police tell CBS4 her husband was riding behind her at the time of the crash.
Montoya now faces several charges including vehicular homicide involving DUI or DUID. Police say he stayed at the scene.
Montoya’s history with law enforcement dates back to 2011. He was charged with speeding in 2018. He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in 2015 and DUI in 2014. He was also charged with underage possession in 2011.
The community is rallying behind Erffmeyer Inglis and her family with a ghost bike dedication on Tuesday morning. Community members tell CBS4 they plan to gather at the crash site at 9:30 a.m. to share their stories about the victim who is remembered as a beautiful person, wife, friend and cyclist.
RELATED: Attorney Advocates For Better Bike Infrastructure After Suspected DUI Driver Strikes, Kills Cyclist Gwen Inglis