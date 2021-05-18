Colorado's Comeback: Red Rocks & Other Venues Look Forward To Full CapacityLarge venues are starting to breathe the heady air of greater capacities.

'Seems Like Something You Should Do': Some Coloradans Distrustful Of Some Who Say They Are VaccinatedMany of the people walking outside on Monday in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood were enjoying the fresh air without a mask, but some made sure to carry one in hand.

Coloradans Over 60 Will Outnumber Those Under 18 in 2 Years, Bill Aims To Increase Number Of GeriatriciansColorado has the second fastest-growing older population in the country and the number of geriatric doctors has not kept up.

Butterfly Pavilion Visitors Can Once Again Hold 'Rosie' The Tarantula As COVID Restrictions LoosenNow that COVID restrictions are loosening, visitors to the Butterfly Pavilion can once again hold Rosie the tarantula.

Colorado Doctor: Vaccination Status Is 'Everybody's Business' With New Mask GuidanceThe Centers for Disease Control now says people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks but implemented no system to verify vaccinations.

COVID In Colorado: Independent Pharmacy Hosts Mass Vaccination Clinic For Newly Eligible TeensWhile the push to get the shot to children 12 and older continues at big mass vaccination sites, some smaller local pharmacies in Colorado are hoping those still hesitant will sign up with a pharmacist they know and trust.