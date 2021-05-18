(CBS4) — During the height of the pandemic, grocery store workers were considered heroes for continuing to do their jobs every day, despite the dangers of COVID-19. But after 2020, the top executive at Kroger got a significant pay increase, while those who worked on the frontline saw the median wage drop.
Kroger's top executive, Rodney McMullen, received a 6% pay increase after 2020 — a compensation package worth more than $22 million.
At the same time, median employee pay dropped by 8% to $24,617.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union says it is an insult to the millions of employees.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Kroger implemented "Hero Pay," a temporary raise of a $2/hour, but that was taken away back in May of 2020.
Kroger is the parent company that owns King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.