DENVER (CBS4) – A 23-year-old man is under arrest and being held for investigation of murder after a shooting in southeast Denver earlier this month. Denver police on Tuesday identified the suspect as Jeremy Polito and said he was arrested on Monday, several days after a search warrant was obtained for his apartment and investigators allegedly found a gun inside.

The crime happened on May 7 in an apartment complex on the 107000 block of East Dartmouth Avenue, close to the border with Aurora. Officers said they responded and found the 37-year-old victim outside and he died soon after being taken to the hospital. The coroner’s office later identified him as Carl Kern.

According to a police report, investigators obtained a search warrant for Polito’s apartment. He apparently was avoiding the apartment following the crime, and investigators went in and found a gun wrapped up inside a sleeping bag in one of the rooms. They said there was also ammunition present, and the ammo was similar or of the same make as the bullet that was found in the victim’s body.

So far it’s not entirely clear what led to the shooting, and the victim’s name hasn’t been released, but the police report indicates drug dealing may have played a role.