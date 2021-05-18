Former Avs defenseman Adam Foote joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

DENVER (CBS4) – Adam Foote has a lot of optimism about the Colorado Avalanche and their playoff series against the Blues, in which the Avs took a 1-0 lead thanks to a 4-1 win on Monday night.

“I think if they can stay healthy (they can win the Stanley Cup),” Foote said of the current Avs team. “If the defenseman stay healthy they’re good enough to get it done for sure.”

“Teams are going to try to play them down low, dots to boards, grind them out, but I think if the Avs just focus on their game they have as good a chance as anyone to win this thing.”

Foote, who won two Stanley Cups with the Avs, likes what he sees out of the current group. “I think they’re very hungry. I think they know they’re close, so it would be nice to see them get one under their belt.”

Foote is also a big fan of what Jared Bednar has done with the Avs and the way he has coached the team.

“What I’ve been watching and seeing, especially with a young powerhouse group, I think Bednar has handled himself very well. He’s known when to squeeze them a bit and hold them accountable, and he’s also known when to play the young guys and let them go and build confidence. It’s been a nice balance. I think he’s done a good job. I can’t see how he doesn’t get coach of the year, I think that would be robbery if he didn’t.”

The Avs and Blues will play game two of their seven game series on Wednesday night.

The rest of the Avalanche’s first round series continues as follows:

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

Game 2: Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: CNBC

Game 3: Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: USA

Game 4: Sunday, May 23 | at STL | TBD

Game 5*: Tuesday, May 25 | at COL | TBD

Game 6*: Thursday, May 27 | at STL | TBD

Game 7*: Saturday, May 29 | at COL | TBD

And here’s a look at the complete playoff breakdown, courtesy of CBS Sports: