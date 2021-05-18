(CBS4)- Former Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom had to have his Maserati partially disassembled this weekend in order to save his kitten. According to a Facebook post from the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, fire fighters responded to Yiadom’s Florida home on Sunday in order to rescue the kitten who was stuck in the undercarriage of the car.
According to the post, the firefighters had to jack up the car and partially take it apart in order to reach the tabby cat who was stuck “above the rear differential.”
The kitten appeared to be unharmed and the fire fighters posed with both Yiadom and the feline for photos after the rescue was completed.
Yiadom played two years with the Broncos after being selected in the third round (No. 99) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 29 games with eight starts before he was traded to the New York Giants in September of 2020 in exchange for a 7th round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 25-year-old played all 16 games for the Giants, starting 10, while posting 46 tackles with five passes defensed.