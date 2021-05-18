DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
DENVER (CBS4) — Gabriel Landeskog recorded a “Gordie Howe hat trick” with a goal, assist and a fighting major as the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Monday night in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The left wing earned the fighting major midway through the first period by sticking up for a teammate following a big hit.

Fans cheer against the glass as Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog and St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn fight on the ice in the first period during a Stanley Cup Playoffs first round game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on May 17, 2021.

Fans cheer against the glass as Gabriel Landeskog and St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn fight. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The catalyst was an open-ice collision by Brayden Schenn of the Blues on Landeskog’s linemate Mikko Rantanen that drew the Avs captain’s wrath. The gloves were dropped and all-out brawl between Schenn and Landeskog followed.

“I don’t think it was a dirty play,” Landeskog said. “Just have to stand up for my teammates.”

It breathed some energy into the Avalanche.

“We were kind of tiptoeing our way into it a little bit,” Landeskog said. “I thought that was going to calm us down a little bit and get the crowd into it.”

It felt and sounded like a full house inside Ball Arena, with the facility recently being approved to increase capacity to 42.3% by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. (The attendance was listed at 7,741.) That fighting spirit energized a roaring crowd — and certainly rubbed off on the team.

Landeskog added a third-period goal by tipping in a blue-line blast from Nathan MacKinnon and recording assists on both of MacKinnon’s goals in the game.

The rest of the Avalanche’s first round series continues as follows:

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 St. Louis Blues

Game 2: Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 p.m. | at COL | TV: CNBC
Game 3: Friday, May 21, 9:30 p.m. | at STL | TV: USA
Game 4: Sunday, May 23 | at STL | TBD
Game 5*: Tuesday, May 25 | at COL | TBD
Game 6*: Thursday, May 27 | at STL | TBD
Game 7*: Saturday, May 29 | at COL | TBD

And here’s a look at the complete playoff breakdown, courtesy of CBS Sports:

(credit: CBS)

