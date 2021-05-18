DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't miss the latest stories CBS4 is covering first in Colorado! Click to get the CBS Denver app now
By Jesse Sarles
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was shot and injured outside an apartment complex in Englewood Tuesday morning.

It happened at 1401 East Girard Avenue, that’s a few blocks north of East Hampden Avenue.

So far it’s not clear how many other people might have been involved in the shooting.

