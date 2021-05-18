ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer was shot and injured outside an apartment complex in Englewood Tuesday morning.
It happened at 1401 East Girard Avenue, that’s a few blocks north of East Hampden Avenue.
The Englewood Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 1401 East Girard Place. No more information is available at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.
— Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) May 18, 2021
So far it’s not clear how many other people might have been involved in the shooting.