ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver in a stolen car dragged three officers before being shot and killed, Englewood police say. It happened just before 10:30 Tuesday morning at the Kimberly Woods Apartments.

The ordeal left many in the area shaken up.

“I was working on the trees, and there was this car here. Then I saw five police cars come up,” Antonio Adame said.

He didn’t hear sirens, but he saw the commotion.

“I don’t know what was said, but he ran over the policeman, and the policeman fired five bullets,” Adame recalled.

Noise of the gunshots also startled Kathryn Armstrong who was working from home.

“So, I run outside I see an officer on the ground and a woman screaming,” she said.

Englewood Police told CBS4 they were contacted about a suspicious vehicle at 1401 East Girard Place, a few blocks north of East Hampden Avenue.

Police found a burgundy Kia sedan. Officers ran the plate, and it turned out to be stolen.

They also told CBS4, when uniformed police officers tried to make contact, a 22-year-old man driving the Kia hit and dragged three officers with the car. That’s when police opened fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but later died.

“I’m a little jarred, but I’m really impressed with how the first responders came. They really did take care of everyone. Just praying for everyone,” Armstrong said.

The three officers hit were also taken to the hospital with injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, all but one remains in the hospital in fair condition.

A passenger in the car, a woman, was also taken into custody. Englewood Police continue to investigate, as well as the 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team. They are conducting an independent investigation.