ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police said the driver in a stolen car was shot and killed after hitting and dragging three officers outside an apartment complex in Englewood. Two of the officers were treated for cuts and scrapes and released from the hospital. One officer is still being evaluated in the hospital and is in fair condition.
At approximately 10:20 a.m., Englewood police officers contacted a man in a stolen vehicle outside the Kimberly Apartments at 1401 East Girard Place, a few blocks north of East Hampden Avenue.
“As uniformed Police Officers attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle, the 22-year-old male driver struck and drug three Police Officers,” investigators stated. “The driver was then shot by Police.”
A female passenger who was in the car was taken into custody.
The male driver was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
“As per protocol the 18th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has responded to conduct an independent investigation into the use of force,” officials stated.
Investigators indicated that there is body camera footage of the incident but said it will not be released until all the officers involved have been interviewed.
No further information is available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.