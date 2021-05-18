DENVER (CBS4) – More than half the days completed this month have included measurable precipitation in the Denver metro area. Both low and high temperatures have also been running below normal along the Front Range.

Since May 1, Denver has received 1.50 inches of liquid over nine days with measurable precipitation and another two days with a “trace” of moisture. With another 14 days to go, the normal total precipitation for May is 2.12 inches. May is typically the second wettest month of the year in Denver after July.

For the year, Denver has now received 8.34 inches of liquid (including melted snow) which is just 0.40″ away from 2020’s total for the entire year.

When it comes to temperatures, the average in Denver since May 1 has been only 53.1 degrees (54.7 is normal). More than half the days this month have been cooler than normal including a high temperature of only 43 degrees on May 11. That’s the normal high temperature in January.

It has even been cold enough in the mountains for more spring snow. Breckenridge reported about 1 inch of accumulation Tuesday morning while Arapahoe Basin had 2 inches.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, temperatures will stay about 10 degrees cooler than normal along the Front Range.

The day will start with clouds and fog followed by a 40% chance for showers and non-severe thunderstorms through early afternoon. The chance for rain will get considerably smaller after 12 p.m.

Then another round of showers and thunderstorms should develop Wednesday during the customary afternoon and evening timeframe. Drier, warmer, and brighter weather is then expected Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The chance for thunderstorms on Thursday is small enough to keep out of the forecast at this time.