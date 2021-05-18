DENVER (CBS4) – Because of the pandemic, 200 blood drives have been canceled each week in the U.S. Yet every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood.

Vitalant is urging people to honor moms in this month of May by giving blood. CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh met a mother who needed donated blood to save her life.

Fifteen month old Emerson Louise Cosgriff enjoys a good book. Her mother, Brie, loves reading to her. Emerson is Brie and Kieven Cosgriff’s precious rainbow baby.

They lost their first child on March 8, 2017.

“I was 22 weeks pregnant and started to have some really bad back pain,” said Brie.

Brie was at Rose Medical Center waiting for a doctor’s appointment when she started to hemorrhage. A uterine artery ruptured.

“Over the next 14 hours, I lost 54 units of blood,” she said. “I delivered my son via emergency C-section. His name’s Cooper. He was born alive, but passed away soon after he was born.”

Brie would have died as well without donated blood. She lost all the blood in her body nearly six times over.

“The hospital actually ran out of blood products in the middle of the night,” Brie explained. “Vitalant had to bring in more blood just because I lost so much.”

Brie shared her story to encourage others to donate. Her family has stepped up. In May, Vitalant is asking others to give blood in honor of a mom in their life.

“I think until you go through it you don’t understand the importance of blood donation,” she said.

In 2017, Brie had an emergency hysterectomy to stop her bleeding. Over the next three years, it took four embryos and two surrogates to have Emerson.

She is a happy, giggly little girl. Brie is grateful for the lifesaving gifts that gave her the chance to cherish a child.

To learn more and schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

There is no waiting period after someone is vaccinated from COVID-19, officials tell CBS4. The donor needs to be healthy and meet all eligibility requirements.