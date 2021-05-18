ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a chase and crash through part of Bennet on May 15. Deputies say they found an SUV which was associated with a nationwide felony warrant.
When they tried to approach the SUV, the female driving it took off and later crashed into a garbage truck and lost control on Converse Road.
Deputies say she got out and started running, but they caught up to her. A male in the passenger seat got out with his hands up, but deputies say he pulled out a knife as he was on the ground.
Deputies were able to get the knife out of his hand and arrest him.
They learned the female had active warrants, but did not specify what they were related to. Deputies also found narcotics in the SUV.
No deputies were hurt. The identities of the suspects were not released.