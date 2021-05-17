CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
(CBS4) –  A Morrison dog named Wilson will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday beer can this year. The beer company held a contest for the public to choose which doggo would be the best choice.

Wilson, a Saint Bernard, was among three other good boys and girls named Dr. Doom, Kallie and Opie.

(credit: Budweiser)

The dogs were judged on photo composition, quality and visual appeal.

