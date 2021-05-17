(CBS4) – A Morrison dog named Wilson will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday beer can this year. The beer company held a contest for the public to choose which doggo would be the best choice.
🐶 RAISE THE WOOF! WE HAVE A WINNER! 🐶 Thanks all fur helping us sniff out a winner and don't forget to keep an eye out for Wilson in stores later this year! For now, it's paw-ty time! pic.twitter.com/y1EoVw2M7w
Wilson, a Saint Bernard, was among three other good boys and girls named Dr. Doom, Kallie and Opie.
The dogs were judged on photo composition, quality and visual appeal.