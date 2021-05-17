WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire in Westminster badly damaged four units in an apartment building at 70th Avenue and Raleigh Street early Monday morning. That building has a total of 30 units, and all of those families are out until the building inspection is complete. The apartment building is called Edgewood Apartments.
Firefighters worked quickly to keep the flames from spreading to other apartments.
So far there’s no word on a cause.
No one was hurt and the American Red Cross is helping residents.