(CBS4) – On Tuesday, Suncor will host the first of two meetings about its upcoming air monitoring program. Company representatives will answer questions from the community and ask for input on how to roll the new program out.
The company says the program was born out of months of discussion with community members. Third-party company, Montrose Air Quality Services, helped develop and implement the air monitoring network and will provide near real-time air quality information to the public.
The meetings will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. MT on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 26. Those interested in joining can register online.
At the public meeting, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions about the air monitoring program and hear from environmental experts from Montrose Air Quality Services, a third-party team of engineers, scientists, analysts and technicians selected to develop and implement the community air monitoring network and provide near real-time air quality information to the public.