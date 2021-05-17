AURORA, Colo. (CBS4/CNN) — A commander of a U.S. Space Force unit at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora has reportedly been fired after saying Marxism is infiltrating the military. Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, commander of 11th Space Warning Squadron, was relieved from his post on Friday, according to Military.com.

During an interview on the conservative podcast “Information Operation,” Lohmeier said “Cultural Marxism” and leftist ideology have permeated the Department of Defense. Lohmeier also discussed critical race theory. Critical race theorists believe that racism is an everyday experience for most people of color, and that a large part of society has no interest in doing away with it because it benefits white elites.

“The diversity, inclusion and equity industry and the trainings we are receiving in the military… is rooted in critical race theory, which is rooted in Marxism,” Lohmeier told host L. Todd Wood.

According to Military.com, officials have initiated an investigation on whether his comments constitute prohibited partisan political activity.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) responded to Lohmeier’s claims.

“Critical race theory is counterproductive to the very cause it champions,” Rep. Buck wrote on Twitter. “It emphasizes stereotypes and perpetuates prejudices by focusing on our differences instead of what unities us. It is racist, divisive, anti-American, and has no place in our schools or military.”

Lohmeier was promoting his self-published book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.” The description states the author will answer the following questions:

“Is systemic racism a reality, or is much of our talk about race merely a rhetorical tool used to divide Americans? Why has the Defense Department suddenly shifted to a focus on extremism within the ranks? Is there really a white supremacy or white nationalist problem within our armed forces? Are the many Diversity and Inclusion trainings that are being conducted in our federal agencies helping solve these problems, or are they creating conflict where none previously existed?”

CBS4 has reached out to the military for comment but we have not yet received one.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)