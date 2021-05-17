CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Cyclist Killed, Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police identified the cyclist who died after being hit by a driver on Alameda Avenue Sunday morning. They say 46-year-old Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis of Lakewood was traveling in the bike lane when Ryan Montoya, 29, drifted into her lane and hit her near Indiana Street.

(credit: CBS)

Erffmeyer Inglis was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police tell CBS4 her husband was riding behind her at the time of the crash.

READ MORE: Portion Of Highway 285 Reopened Near Fairplay For Adverse Weather

(credit: CBS)

Montoya now faces several charges including vehicular homicide involving DUI or DUID. Police say he stayed at the scene.

READ MORE: Monday Afternoon Storms Prompt Flood Alerts Over 3 Colorado Burn Scars

Montoya’s history with law enforcement dates back to 2011. He was charged with speeding in 2018. He pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in 2015 and DUI in 2014. He was also charged with underage possession in 2011.

MORE NEWS: Denver Police: Cedric Vick Shot And Killed After Carjacking, Chase And Crash

Ryan Montoya (credit: Lakewood)

The community is rallying behind Erffmeyer Inglis and her family with a ghost bike dedication on Tuesday morning. Community members tell CBS4 they plan to gather at the crash site at 9:30 a.m. to share their stories about the victim who is remembered as a beautiful person, wife, friend and cyclist.

Danielle Chavira